Frank Harling
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Frank E. Harling, age 92, entered into rest on Saturday August 3rd, 2019 at Anchor Health and Rehabilitation in Aiken, SC. He is survived by his son; Mike (Lynne) Harling; daughter, Vicki (Bill) Babb; step daughters, Carolyn Stambaugh and Becky Stambaugh Cochran; grandchildren, Jeremy (Ashley) Babb, Jordan (Emmalie) Babb, Jonathan (Nikki) Babb, Taylor Harling, Ashlyn Harling, Madison Cochran and McKenzie Cochran; four great grandchildren; and nieces, Carolyn Rearden, Bonnie Hammond, Barbara Jean Hutto Pitts and Sandra Morrison. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Hicks Harling and his second wife, Oudia K. Harling; and parents, Eugene Forrest and Carrie Ott Wood Harling. Mr. Harling was a member of First Baptist Church Clearwater where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and Usher. He was a member of the Clearwater Gospel Singers, the Swinging Sixties Club, the Graniteville Leisure Years Club, the United Way, The Exchange Club, Meals on Wheels and the University Hospital Volunteers. Mr. Harling worked for Graniteville Company as the Personnel Director. He was a medic in the U.S. Navy and a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he influenced and touched during his lifetime. He has now finished his journey and is at home with his maker, the Lord Jesus Christ. Earth's loss is truly Heaven's gain. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday August 7th, 2019 at 2pm at Clearwater First Baptist Church with the Rev. John Bolin officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening August 6th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the church. Pallbearers will be: Jeremy Babb, Jordan Babb, Jonathan Babb, Wayne Nappier, Donnie Hammett, David Smith, Chad Prince and Chuck Reames. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/6/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019