Entered into rest Saturday, February 9, 2019, Mr. Frank Kwitong Song, 93, loving husband of 70 years to Chom Ye Park Song.



Frank was born in Kimje, South Korea and immigrated to the United States in 1974. He worked in the US Embassy before the Korean War and worked for the 8th Army until 1974. Frank accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and became an ordained Deacon in 1989 at Curtis Baptist Church. Also, he was a founding member of the Korea Zion Methodist Church.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sons: U Chol (Sukkwon), Yong (Misuk), and Philip (Jinyong) Song; daughter: Jiyong Kim (Steven); and grandchildren: Michael J., Augustin, Mingie, Kimberly, Heegie, and Eugie Song, Jonathan, Hannah Quintana (Sean), and Joannah Song (Eugene); brother: Jawhyun Madison Song.



The funeral service will be Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Chan E. Jeong officiating. Burial will follow in Westover Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907