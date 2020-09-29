Rev. Frank Londino
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020, Rev. Frank Howard Londino, 68, loving husband of Donna Lynn Londino (Dunagan).
Frank was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and graduated from Scotch Plains – Fanwood High School in 1969. Frank was a proud veteran of the United States Army and found his way to Augusta, where he would reside for the remainder of his life, through his training at Fort Gordon. Frank studied electronics at Augusta Technical College. He sold major electronics to the great people of Augusta for over twenty years through his employment at Rich's Department Store.
In his later life, Frank became the owner of Londino's Turf and Irrigation. After receiving the call to go to India multiple times with teams of believers from Lake Park Baptist Church, he was ordained as a minister. He loved the members of Hope International Church where he served and preached for many years. He loved the guitar and was passionate about his country and his family. He made an impact on countless lives because of his love for people and because of the joy he felt being a recipient of the wonderful love of Christ.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Jason Anthony Londino, Jaclyn Londino Harvey (Brenden), and Sarah Londino Beamer (Dylan); grandchildren: Pryor Frank Edward Londino, Everton Kincaide Beamer, and Rafael Earl Harvey; mother: Joan Natalie Spano; and siblings: Edward Lawrence Londino (Dolores), Carol Lynn Bonafide(Roger), Joe "Jo-Jo" Moore (Kristi Marie Sistine), Ellie DeLeva, and June Coates-McGrath. He is preceded in death by his fathers, Anthony Spano, Edward Londino and Ed Moore and mother, Maryanne Moore.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Jerry Thangiah officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
