Frank M. Story, Jr.
Grovetown, GA—Frank M. Story, Jr., age 79, entered into rest on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
Frank was born in Wilkes County to the late Frank Mell Story, Sr. and Helen H. Whitaker. Frank loved Jesus, his family, and the outdoors; and he was a faithful member of The Sanctuary. He never met a stranger and he will be remembered for his unique sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Vivian Evans Story; brother, Warren Whitaker; and son-in-law, Wesley Rawlins.
He is survived by his wife and partner in crime of 43 years, Mary Ann Story; five children, Libby Armstrong of Beech Island, South Carolina, Renee Rawlins of Augusta, John K. Story and wife, Susan of Grovetown, Angi Milam and husband, Troy of Grovetown, and Frank Mell Story III and wife, Casey of Martinez; seven grandchildren, Billy Armstrong, Michael New and wife, Sarah, Daphne Story and fiancé, Dylan Padgett, Haley Milam, Noah Story, Samantha Story, and Carley Story; two great grandchildren, Reagan New and Asher New; nieces and nephew, Jake Hughes, Hanna Hughes, Rachel Hughes, and Abby Hughes; mother-in-law, Connie Morris and husband, Wayne; cherished sister-in-law, Jodie Hughes and husband, Jimmy of Harlem; sister-in-law, Missy Steed and husband, Jim of Evans; and his vast variety of precious furbabies.
A celebration of Frank's life will take place at 3:00 P.M. Thursday at The Sanctuary with his pastor and friend, Reverend Bryan Cockrell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be private.
Memorials may be directed to The Sanctuary, 4584 Cox Road, Evans, Georgia 30809.
