|
|
Frank Murphy, 78, beloved husband of Gloria Murphy, entered into rest on Friday, June 14, 2019 at AU Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., with the Reverend Curtis Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery.
Mr. Murphy was a native of Greenwood, SC but had made Augusta his home most of his life, and he was the son of the late Mitchell Murphy and Myrtle Shope Whitaker. He had retired from the Coca-Cola Company, he loved to fish, hunt and be outdoors and he loved animals. He was a Christian.
Mr. Murphy was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Murphy; and his step-son, Ron Lindsey.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Melanie Murphy; his sisters, Lois McKee, Hazel English and Martha Shurling; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be, Robbie Kendrick, Rob Thomas, Sedwick Sorriese, Nathan Melton, Ronald Simms, Chester Riggs and Tony Autry.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 17, 2019