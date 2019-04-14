The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Frank Nelson McCoy III


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Nelson McCoy III Obituary
Frank Nelson McCoy, III, 91, of Augusta, Georgia, formally of Mars, PA and Peekskill, NY died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Windermere Health & Rehabilitation Center in Augusta, Georgia. Born in Peekskill, N.Y., March 11, 1928, he was the son of the late Frank N. McCoy, II and Jeannie A. Clark McCoy. Frank was a retired Professional Photographer in Peekskill, NY and AKC Owner/Handler of his own dogs for 30 years.

Surviving are his three daughters, Julianne McCoy, Augusta, GA; Roxanne McCoy Kingsland, Spartanburg, SC; and Monique Figueroa Summerlin, Elm City, NC; a Niece Barbara J. Hladycz, Idaho Falls, Idaho; two granddaughters Tiffany Anne Clemons Arce, North Myrtle Beach, SC; and Jessica Frey, Hilton, NY; and five great grandsons and three great granddaughter's. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeanne P. Guarini, who died in 2011.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
