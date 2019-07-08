|
|
Frank Stuart Mitchell, 71, died on July 6, 2019, at his home on Fripp Island, South Carolina. He was born in Concord, North Carolina, on September 8, 1947, the son of Dr. Frank Baxter Mitchell and Helen Fulton Mitchell. He was raised in Brunswick, Ga., graduated from the University of Georgia, and was a Bulldog for life. He married the love of his life, Marjory Keith McMillan Mitchell, on April 24, 1993, and together they raised their combined family of two daughters and one son on his paradise, Fripp Island.
A memorial service will be held at St. Helena's Anglican Church, 505 Church St., Beaufort, SC 29902 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Stuart was a devoted husband and a doting father, grandfather, and uncle who valued his time with his family above all else. He was the general manager of Fripp Island Resort for over 26 years where he led the community with quiet grace and loving leadership. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and boater who taught numerous generations of family and friends to play golf, fish and water ski. When he was not with his family, Stuart could be found at the Fripp Island Marina working on his boat and telling tall tales with his friends or he was out in the river luring fish from the waters. The unofficial count is that he won the vast majority of the fishing tournaments he entered. Countless friends and family have been touched by Stuart's generosity and giving spirit and especially from his spearheading the foundation of St. Helena's Church at Fripp Island.
Stuart is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Peter Mitchell. He is survived by his wife Marjory and three children: Allison Paige Arline (Joel) (Saint Simons, Ga.), Ryan Peter Mitchell (Lee) (Augusta, Ga), and Marjory Lee Mitchell (Key West, Fla.); and his 4 grandchildren: William Pope Arline, Helen Catherine Arline, Emma Greene Mitchell, and Stuart Fulton Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helena's Anglican Church - Fripp, P. O. Box 1043, Beaufort, SC 29901, or to Fripp Island Sea Rescue, 225 Tarpon Blvd., Fripp Island, SC 29920.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 8, 2019