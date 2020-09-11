1/1
Frank Thurmond Lanier
1936 - 2020
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Frank Thurmond Lanier, 83.
Frank, a US Navy Veteran, was a native of Augusta. He owned Hart Electric and LBS Supply. He attended Grace Baptist Church. Frank was a loyal and devoted father to his son.
Family members include his son: Frank T. Lanier, Jr. (Julie); sister: Kay Edwards (Dave); special companion: Barbara Hall; former wife: Diane Lanier. He is preceded in death by his parents: Mary and William Lanier; sister: Louise Wood.
The funeral service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Bill Hilley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital of Georgia,
950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will receive friends on Monday prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/12/20 09/13/20



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
