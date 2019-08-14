|
Frank Troutman, Jr.
Atlanta, GA—1934-2019
Frank Troutman, Jr., 84, died at home in Atlanta on August 10, 2019. Frank was an accomplished businessman who left his mark on Atlanta and Augusta, contributing to the corporate and political communities of both cities with his energy and foresight. He was a gentleman committed to his family, his church, and his community. Frank was a voracious reader, a lover of history, a dedicated gardener, a great dancer, and a lifelong fan of his beloved University of Georgia. Frank was born November 1, 1934 at Piedmont Hospital, the only child of Mary Frank Satterfield and Frank Troutman Sr. As a member of the first graduating class (1952) of Northside High School, Frank was an All-State quarterback. At the University of Georgia, he was a member of the Gridiron Secret Society and of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, serving as president his senior year. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts and earned his law degree, cum laude, from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1958. After graduation, Frank joined Castleberry's Food Company in Augusta where he introduced professional techniques into this family-owned business during his 15-year tenure as president. He was a member of the Young Presidents Organization and was in the first Leadership Georgia Class in 1972. Frank was a director of the Augusta Chamber of Commerce, a co-founding trustee and chairman of Augusta Preparatory School, a founding director of the Pinnacle Club and was a member of the vestry and a senior warden of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In 1981, he was appointed to the Stewardship Commission of the Episcopal Church U.S.A. Bridging his years in Augusta and Atlanta, Frank served for more than 30 years on the Executive Committee of the Georgia Student Education Fund, co-founded by his father in 1946. Frank was active in fundraising for the Georgia Council on Economic Education and served as the council's third chairman (1976) and was the 2010 recipient of the William J. VanLandingham Commitment to Education Award. Frank was a pioneer in introducing the two-party system to the state, by helping to establish the modern Republican Party as a viable political entity. He was acting chairman of the Georgia Republican Party in 1966 and delegate to the National Republican Convention in 1968. Frank returned to Atlanta in 1983 and held positions in a variety of industries including manufacturing, private banking, metal coating, and most recently for the Dellinger Group of companies based in Cartersville. He served on the boards of the Alliance for Christian Media, the Southeastern Horticultural Society, and the Cherokee Garden Library. He served twice on the chapter of The Cathedral of St. Philip. Frank was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club, Peachtree Golf Club and The Augusta National Golf Club where he was chairman of the Concessions Committee for the Masters Tournament for over 30 years. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Susan Taylor Troutman and by his five children: Lee Cory (Neal) of Louisville, Kentucky; Missy de Souza (Steve) of Concord, North Carolina; Katherine Ferrara of Augusta; Frank Troutman III of Augusta; and Fielding Troutman (Kelly) of Atlanta. He also leaves seven grandchildren: Clem McDavid (Stirling), Maggie Gregory (Manning), Stewart Cory, Preston Cory, Martin Ferrara, Alexandra Ferrara, and Ada Troutman as well as his two great grandchildren, Palmer and Chandler McDavid. He will be sorely missed by his faithful Jack Russell Terrier, Scout. The family is especially grateful for the loving care given to Frank by Shelbert Gaines, Tammeshia Christie, and Michael Scott as well as the staff of Capstone Hospice and HomeCare Assistance. On August 17, a private graveside service will be held followed by a memorial service at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA
30305 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cathedral of St. Philip (www.cathedralatl.org).
The Augusta Chronicle - August 15, 2019
