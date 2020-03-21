Home

Frank Wallace Hill

Frank Wallace Hill Obituary
Frank Wallace Hill
Evans, GA—Age 82, passed away on March 17, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1938 in Bastrop, Texas to the late Mary Hunter and Anderson Hill. He received Christ at an early age at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bastrop, Texas, and later joined the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, and survived by his wife Shirley Hill; daughter Constance Tention (Tyrone, Atlanta, Georgia); granddaughter Ashley Jones (New York City); grandson Tyrone Tention (Atlanta, Georgia); sister Doris Johnson (Austin, Texas); nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
