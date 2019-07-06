Frank Matheny Whitfield entered into rest Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 68.



Frank was born in Savannah, GA on November 11, 1950 to the late Harry B. and Doris M. Whitfield. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Susan W. Pitchford.



He is survived by his wife, Janice Napier Whitfield of Augusta, GA; his son, Eric M. Whitfield (Taryn) of Plymouth, MA; brother, Timothy Whitfield (Meg) of Augusta, GA; sister, Anne Whitfield of Bloomington, MN; three grandchildren: Autymn, Ayden, and Austyn Whitfield.



At the age of seven, Frank moved to Augusta, GA. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1968 and attended Augusta College. In 1971, Frank was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea until 1974. After his military service, Frank returned to Augusta, where he attended Augusta College and Augusta Technical College.



During his career he was an alcohol and drug counselor at Georgia Regional Hospital, a counselor at the Medical College of Georgia Children's Psychology Unit and was employed by Champion Oil Company. In 2017, Frank retired as custodial supervisor from First Baptist Church of Augusta. He often expressed his love and appreciation for everyone at First Baptist.



A memorial service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Will Dyer officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church Memorial Garden.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to either the Debt Retirement Fund or the Men on Missions of First Baptist Church of Augusta, 3500 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30909.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com









Published in The Augusta Chronicle from July 6 to July 7, 2019