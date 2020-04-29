|
Mr. Frank Wilson
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Frank Wilson, husband to Samrong Wilson, entered into rest Saturday, April 25, 2020 in University Hospital.
Mr. Wilson leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, children Jennifer Wilson (Byron Jones), Kiettisak (Su Won) Duanganot and Lise Pulatov, six grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A private funeral service and interment will be Friday, May 1, 2020.
Mr. WIlson may be viewed Thursday, April 30 from 2pm to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020