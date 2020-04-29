Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
Interment
Friday, May 1, 2020
1958 - 2020
Frank Wilson Obituary
Mr. Frank Wilson
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Frank Wilson, husband to Samrong Wilson, entered into rest Saturday, April 25, 2020 in University Hospital.
Mr. Wilson leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, children Jennifer Wilson (Byron Jones), Kiettisak (Su Won) Duanganot and Lise Pulatov, six grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
A private funeral service and interment will be Friday, May 1, 2020.
Mr. WIlson may be viewed Thursday, April 30 from 2pm to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/30/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020
