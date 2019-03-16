The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Frank Young Lewallen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Young Lewallen


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Young Lewallen Obituary
Entered into rest Wednesday, March 13, 2019, Frank Young Lewallen, 69.

Mr. Lewallen was a native of Augusta, but graduated from Robbins High School in Scott County, TN. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Lewallen worked for many years in the cable industry before starting his own towing business. In his spare time, he enjoyed antique cars and spending time with his family and many friends.

Family members include: his fiancee, Maureen Johnson; three sons including, Frank Wayne Lewallen (Cynthia) and Ryan Davis Lewallen; Grandchildren: Rebecca Madison Lewallen and Thomas Wayne Lewallen; Brothers: Gene Lewallen (Janet) and Junior Lewallen; and many other loving nieces, nephews and friends. Mr. Lewallen was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betsy Lewallen.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Directors. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Lewallen Cemetery in Scott County, TN.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Warrior Project, 701 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2019
