Frankie Roberson Brumitt
Hephzibah, GA— Frankie Roberson Brumitt, 78, Hephzibah, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the Brooksdale Assisted Living, Augusta Georgia. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Roy & Minnie Arnett Roberson. She had lived in Georgia since 1984. She was a homemaker. Frankie loved to quilt and loved her grandkids. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, McBean, Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Edward Brumitt who passed away December 19, 2001, by four sisters: Eva Julian, Sue Musgrove, Gladys Garrison and Mary Kate Feathers and a brother: Tommy Roberson.
Survivors include her children; Vince (Christa) Brumitt, Hephzibah, Georgia, Jeffrey (Nancy) Brumitt, Castalian Springs, Tenn., Anita (Harry) Jackson, Lebanon, Tn., Connie Cooper, Mount Juliet, Tn. And Teresa (Jeff) Ivey, Nashville, Tn.. 14 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and One Great Great Granddaughter. Her Sisters: Ann Smith, June Roberson, and Brenda Anderson. One Brother Gary Roberson. Several Nieces & Nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Nevil Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Friends may register their presence Friday until 2 p.m.. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 2:20 p.m. Friday to go to the cemetery.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/29/2020
