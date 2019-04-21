Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
B. A. Williams Chapel
Franklin Delano Jenkins Obituary
Franklin D. Jenkins entered into rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at B. A. Williams Chapel, with Bishop Vernon Zinnerman, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his daughter, Sheila Coleman; mother, Carrie Jenkins; lifelong companion, Eunice Noel; brothers, Leroy (Annette) Jenkins, Robert Lee (Sheron) Jenkins, Jerry Jenkins, Bernie (Lou) Jenkins; sisters, Daisy Bell, Minnie Lee (Alfread) Mealing, Gladys Jenkins, Julia Mae (Roosevelt) Jenkins, Rosa Gilmore; Aunt, Lillie Mae Dixon and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019
