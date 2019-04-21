|
Franklin D. Jenkins entered into rest on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 noon at B. A. Williams Chapel, with Bishop Vernon Zinnerman, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his daughter, Sheila Coleman; mother, Carrie Jenkins; lifelong companion, Eunice Noel; brothers, Leroy (Annette) Jenkins, Robert Lee (Sheron) Jenkins, Jerry Jenkins, Bernie (Lou) Jenkins; sisters, Daisy Bell, Minnie Lee (Alfread) Mealing, Gladys Jenkins, Julia Mae (Roosevelt) Jenkins, Rosa Gilmore; Aunt, Lillie Mae Dixon and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019