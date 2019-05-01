|
Mr. Franklin Jones, 83, beloved husband of Mrs. Geraldine Wyatt Jones, died Monday, April 29, 2019, in the Ga. War Veterans Home in Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 2nd, in the Curtis Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Yearwood officiating. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery.
Franklin was born in Hancock County, Georgia on November 17, 1935. He fought a long hard battle with Alzheimer's disease for about 6 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960.
He worked at Thomson Co. for many years and retired from Chardan in Thomson, Ga. He was a garment cutter at both places. After retirement, he was in rental properties.
His parents were the late W. C. Jones and the late Leona Ogletree Jones. He also had a brother that predeceased him, Wiley Bruce Jones.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 35 years, Geraldine Wyatt Jones; three sisters, Merlene Browning, Thomson, GA, Sandra Holderman, Winter Park, FL and Nell Smith, Bowden, GA; and a brother, Harvey Jones, Alpharetta, GA.
Geraldine will miss Franklin. He was the love of her life. He was a great son, brother and husband.
Thank you to the staff at Ga. War Veterans Home for the fine care they gave Franklin.
Pallbearers will be David Wyatt, Kelley Crandall, Carson Crandall, J. B. Key and Clint Edwards.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services from 2p.m. to 3 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2019