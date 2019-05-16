Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Franklin Daniels
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butler Creek AME Church
1959 Tobacco Road
Augusta, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
623 Crawford Avenue
SSG (Ret.) Franklin Lewis Daniels Sr. entered into rest on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 623 Crawford Avenue with Reverend Stephen Smith, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Surviving SSG (Ret.) Daniels is his wife of 55 years, Roberta King Daniels; four children, Karen (Sam) Allen, Augusta, GA, Pamela (Lionel) Camel, Boynton Beach, FL, Belinda Michelle Daniels, and Franklin Daniels Jr., both of Augusta; twelve grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one God-daughter and one God son and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Butler Creek AME Church, 1959 Tobacco Road, Augusta, GA.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2019
