Augusta, GA—Mr. Franklin Roosevelt Bell entered into rest on September 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 12 noon at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Kenneth B. Martin officiating. Survivors are his wife, Byrdyne Wood Bell; son, Christopher Bell; daughters, Tiffany Simpson and Felicia (Anthony) Heard; grandchildren, Christopher Bell Jr. and Cameron Bell; sisters, Dinah Stone, Dorothy (Robert) Cunningham, Peggy Searles, Betty (George) Huddleston, Carolyn Roach; brothers, Thomas (Catherine) Bell, Herbert (Mary Ann) Bell, Albert (Frances) Bell, Moses (Ruby) Bell; and host of other relatives. Mr. Bell may be viewed on Wednesday at the funeral from 1 to 5 p.m. Please adhere to guidelines for social distancing and wearing masks.
