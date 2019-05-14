|
Mr. Franklin Roosevelt "Doodle Bug" Watson, age 86, beloved husband of Mrs. Patricia M. Watson, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 12th, 2019, surrounded by his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Franklin D. (Cecelia) Watson; daughters, Marlys Yvonne (David) Lenhart, Vickie Lynn (Ron) Van Vactor; Beverly Gayle (Mike) Rapp; Rebecca "Becky" Louell (Dan) Chavous; sister, Bessie Smith; eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tylon and Rachel Carney Watson; son, Jeffery Watson; and eight siblings. Mr. Watson was a lifetime member of the Local Pipefitters Union and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He will be greatly missed by his family and all whose lives he touched in the 86 years that God granted him on earth. We know that now, he is in the presence of the Lord. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday afternoon, May 15th, 2019 at Cedar Creek Church Banks Mill, Building 4 at 3pm with the Rev. Danny Wilson and Rev. Mike Rapp officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening, May 14th, 2019 from 6-8pm at Napier Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be: Jason Lenhart, Daniel Chavous, Richard Stripling, Trent Temples, Craig Hill and Brad Landrum. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2019