Professor Franklyn V. Beckles, Sr.
Aiken, SC—Professor Franklyn V. Beckles, Sr., age 71 of 842 Lincoln Ave, NW, passed away Sunday, March 29,2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 11 AM Friday, April 3, 2020 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Bruce Wright officiating.
Franklyn was born in Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies, was a college professor with a Master's Degree, BS in Accounting and Business Administration, Owner and Headmaster of Aiken Academy 1990-2015. Professor Beckles was a true leader and the epitome of an educator. He provided many opportunities for students in the Aiken and Augusta Area. He had a passion to teach and educate anyone who wanted to learn.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his devoted and loving wife, Samella Oakman Beckles, his daughter, Angelica Beckles-Walker, his son, Dr. Franklyn V. Beckles, Jr. and his brother, Nathaniel Beckles of Connecticut; eight grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6-7 PM. Friends may call his daughter, Angelica, 803 474 3594 or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 Thursday from 4-7 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/1/2020
