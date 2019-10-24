|
|
Fred Cooper
Augusta, GA—Funeral service will be held on Sat., October 26, 2019 at 2 pm at Friendship Baptist Church, 2543 Deans Bridge Road Augusta, Rev. Marion Williams, Pastor. The body will lie in state at 1 pm. Interment in Southview Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday from 2 to 7 at the Williams Funeral Chapel, 1765 Martin Luther King Blvd. His loving & devoted family will cherish his memories. D.T. Brown FH of Thomson...706-597-1976
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019