Fred E. Anguilla
Augusta, GA—Fred E. Anguilla, 90, entered into rest on July 17, 2020 at the GA War Veterans Nursing Home. He was a long-time resident of Augusta, GA, but was born in New York City to the late Emilia and Louis Anguilla.
Fred retired from the U.S. Postal Service and also from the State of Georgia having worked setting up the new post office at the prison then known as ACMI.
Fred was predeceased by his parents; brother, Eugene Anguilla; and sister, Theresa Anguilla. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 39 years, Miriam Usry Anguilla. Other survivors include his daughter, Cathy Anguilla (Tom) Shillock of Atlanta, GA; son, Chris (Lynda) Anguilla of Grovetown, GA; stepdaughters, Vicki Williams (Stu) LaRoche of Flowery Branch, GA and Cindi Williams (Tom) Bone of Merritt Island, FL; stepson, Chuck (Heather) Williams of North Augusta, SC; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many Good Old Friends.
Fred loved good music and was a former Barbershopper who never missed the annual show. Anne Murray was his all-time favorite singer.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
The family would like to thank all of the kind and caring staff of the GA War Veterans Nursing Home who cared for Fred.
