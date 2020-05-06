Home

Fred Hall-I Obituary
Fred Hall-I
Augusta, GA—Fred Hall-I Patriarch, cherished husband of Rev. Francine Hall departed this life May 4, 2020. Baton Rouge, LA native, member Living Waters Church, Most Worshipful Smooth Ashlar Grand Lodge F&AA York Rite Masons Jurisdiction of GA, USA Boxing Coach, Cherry Hill Neighborhood Assoc. Founder, Democratic Party, Augusta Rec. & Parks Coach, Retiree: RCBOE & DJJ YDC (Certified Peace Officer). His children
Boxer Fred II (Truda) Hall, Candace Hall,
grandchildren Hallo (H3), Kingston and Princeton Hall. Brother-in-laws Rev. George, Walter, and Lonnie Dozier. Sister-in-laws Hattie Mathis, Cleveland OH, Nonie (Primus) Grant, Savannah GA. Viewing 2-6 p.m. Friday May 8, 2020 at C.A. Reid Mem.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 7, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
