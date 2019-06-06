|
Fred Kenneth (Kenny) Clifford, 77, entered into rest Monday, June 3, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Childs Clifford; two sons, Sean (Rhonda) Clifford; Kyle (Juli) Clifford; daughter, Brandi C. (Chris) Greene and grandson Rex Elijah; sisters, Kathy C. (Mike) Mackie; Connie M. Clifford; brother, Allen (Patsy) Clifford; granddaughter, Megan Clifford; special friends Faye Ruffin and Dr. Rebecca Talley; and many nieces and nephews.
Kenny was born to the late Violet Fouts Clifford and Connie Munson Clifford. A lifetime resident of Augusta, he graduated from Richmond Academy. He served in the Navy and was a great outdoorsman and animal lover. A convivial man and great storyteller, he loved socializing with family and friends. In later years he became a very knowledgeable antique dealer and his expertise was often sought.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Good News Church, 400 Warren Road, Augusta, GA. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Memorial donations can be made to Kenny's favorite charity in his name to That's What Friends are For Inc., P.O. Box 9490, Augusta, GA 30916 or to Good News Church.
