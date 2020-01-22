|
Fred L. Barrett
Warrenville, SC—Mr. Fred L. Barrett, 89, of Warrenville, SC, husband of the late Margaret Widener Barrett, entered into rest in the comfort of his home, under the loving care of Regency Hospice, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Born in Huntsville, AL and a "True Alabama Boy," he was a son of the late Dewey Lee and Nellie Spearman Barrett. He had been a resident of Aiken County, SC, most of his life. A Korean War Veteran, he proudly and with honor served his country in the United States Navy. Fred was a member of the , the American Legion, the Aiken County Bowling Association Hall of Fame, enjoyed fishing and hanging with the boys at Bath Pool Room. On Saturdays during the fall you were sure to hear him say, "ROLL TIDE!"
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Lynn Prosser and her husband, Tony, Beech Island, SC and the late Jeffery Lee Barrett, siblings, Rufus Barrett, Langley, SC;, the late James Barrett, the late Edward "Gene" Barrett, the late Regina Bratcher and the late Faye Barrett, grandson, Anthony Prosser and his wife, Kristi, Graniteville, SC; great-grandchildren, Kenley, Jaxon and Jace Prosser, special friend who was more like a son, Stan Blackmon, longtime companion, the late Marie Rosier and devoted caregiver, Beverly Ward.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 o'clock at Christian Heritage Church, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 2 o'clock at Christian Heritage Church. Pastors Stephen Phillips and Jody Padgett will officiate. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Bath, SC. Pallbearers will be Anthony Prosser, Jason Still, Reggie Woodward, William Tinsley, Roland Tinsley and Richard Barrett. Friends are also welcome to call at the home of Anthony and Kristi Prosser.
Memorials may be made to Christian Heritage Church or Regency Hospice.
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/23/20
