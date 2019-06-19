Home

Fred M. Swindell Obituary
Fred M. Swindell, 72, husband of the late Celia McDaniel Swindell, entered into rest Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence.

The family will hold memorial services on Friday, June 21, 2019. at the VFW located at 2430 Windsor Spring Rd, Augusta, GA, beginning at 6:00 PM. There will be a potluck dinner following the service and everyone is welcome.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 19, 2019
