|
|
Fred M. Swindell, 72, husband of the late Celia McDaniel Swindell, entered into rest Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence.
The family will hold memorial services on Friday, June 21, 2019. at the VFW located at 2430 Windsor Spring Rd, Augusta, GA, beginning at 6:00 PM. There will be a potluck dinner following the service and everyone is welcome.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 19, 2019