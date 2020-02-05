|
Fred Pruitt
Augusta, Georgia—Fred Pruitt died peacefully at his home in Augusta, GA. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the age of 78.
Fred was born on, June 8, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Herman and Martha Pruitt, one of nine children.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Robert (Rebecca) and Michael (Brook); three grandchildren; siblings Evelyn Yates, Norma Dean Cumpton, and Darvin Pruitt. He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020