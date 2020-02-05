Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Pruitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Pruitt


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Pruitt Obituary
Fred Pruitt
Augusta, Georgia—Fred Pruitt died peacefully at his home in Augusta, GA. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the age of 78.
Fred was born on, June 8, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Herman and Martha Pruitt, one of nine children.
He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Robert (Rebecca) and Michael (Brook); three grandchildren; siblings Evelyn Yates, Norma Dean Cumpton, and Darvin Pruitt. He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -