Fred Thomas "Tommy" Teasley
Evans, GA —Fred Thomas Teasley, Jr. ("Tommy") – a beloved husband, father, brother and friend to all entered into rest on April 18, 2020 at his home in Evans, Ga surrounded by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, and family. He was 76 years old. Born March 9, 1944 in Evans, Georgia to Fred Thomas Teasley Sr. and Mary Rountree Teasley. Tommy and his wife, Janice Powell Teasley, were married for 48 years. They have two daughters – Jana Teasley Swim (Kenneth) and Christi Teasley Soni (Pipasu), Five grandchildren – Jacob Wesley Williams, Zachary Thomas Williams, Emma Madison Soni, Abigail Reese Soni, and Jag Pipasu Soni. Tommy was beloved by his three sisters – Mildred Teasley Tisdale (Don), Annette Costello Kindrick, (Gene) and Pamela Teasley Favro (Tony). He was also a loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Tommy spent the majority of his career as a Truck Driver, a job he truly enjoyed, retiring from Modern Welding. He was a faithful member to his church community and adored Southern Gospel Music. He will be remembered as a tenderhearted and kind man who loved to entertain his friends and family with his humorous stories. His wife, daughters, and grandchildren feel they have been blessed beyond measure to have him as their husband, father, and grandfather and find comfort in knowing he is with The Lord Jesus Christ and Savior. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their tender care and service for Mr. Teasley and his family. Friends and Family are invited to celebrate Tommy's life on June 13,2020 at The Sanctuary Church located at 4584 Cox Road, Evans at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Sanctuary Church's Benevolence Fund. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/11/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/11/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.