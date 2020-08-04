1/
Fred Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Walker
Trenton, SC—Mr. Fred Walker entered into rest July 29, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Bettis Academy Memorial Park. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include his wife, Fannie Walker; two daughters: Tabitha Walker and Sherell Walker; one son: Fred Junior (Hope) Walker; two sisters: Janie Mae Williams and Lillie Mae Walker; one brother: Rev. Jonas (Mildred) Walker; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 3-6pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
G. L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 614 WEST AVE., NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (803) 279-0026
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bettis Academy Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved