Fred Walker
Trenton, SC—Mr. Fred Walker entered into rest July 29, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Bettis Academy Memorial Park. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include his wife, Fannie Walker; two daughters: Tabitha Walker and Sherell Walker; one son: Fred Junior (Hope) Walker; two sisters: Janie Mae Williams and Lillie Mae Walker; one brother: Rev. Jonas (Mildred) Walker; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 3-6pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
G. L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY, 614 WEST AVE., NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (803) 279-0026
