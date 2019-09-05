|
|
Fred Wayne Foster, Jr.
McCormick, South Carolina— Entered into rest at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center on September 4, 2019, Mr. Fred Wayne Foster Jr. husband of Mrs. Nancy B. King-Foster of McCormick SC.. Wayne retired from the U.S. Air Force, during his service he traveled to over 56 different countries and was proud of his accomplishments for a Harrisburg boy. He received a Medal of Honor while in Vietnam for building an orphanage. He loved to fish, was an avid birdwatcher and horticulturist. Survivors; wife, Nancy B. King-Foster, stepson, Thomas L. King Jr.(Katy), five sisters, Helen McWhorter, Marion Harmon, Marie Edwards, Sybil Agers, and Kay Tuggle, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday September 7, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park (Mausoleum) with Pastor Dewain French officiating with full military honors. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 or to The 950 W. Farris Rd. Greenville SC 29605. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019