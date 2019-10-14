|
Freda M. Fuller
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Freda Fuller, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Poteet Funeral Home 3465 Peach Orchard Rd. Graveside services will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Road. Freda Fuller was born in Estill, Kentucky, 1 of 11 children born to Otto and Gladys Cornette. She was a native of Prestonsburg, Kentucky until moving to Durham, NC and later Augusta, GA with her beloved husband of 61 years, W. Paul Fuller. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was widowed in 2016. Freda deeply loved her family and is survived by her four children, William Fuller (Sheila), Julia Cliatt (Rob), Bryan Fuller, Lynn Eide (Gerry), 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Freda was a faithful Christian witness, and a member of Fleming Baptist Church. She was a gifted homemaker, a talented seamstress, and an avid Bulldog, and Braves fan. Her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2019