Mr. Freddie Bush
Beech Island, SC—Mr. Freddie Bush, 100, entered into rest April 8, 2020 at his residence. A private service will be held. Interment will be in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. Bush was a Munfort Point Marine. Survivors include his sons, Theodore Coach, Frank (Minnie) Bush, William C. (Teresa) Bush, Arthur Lee (Diane) Bush, Larry Hill, Elroy Hill and Fredrick Bush; daughters, Sandra Mays, Agnes B. Bush, Fayette (Eugene) Hughes, Wanda (Nathaniel) Avery, Freda Bush and June Richardson; 52 grandchildren, a host of great and great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - April 17, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020