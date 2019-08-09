|
|
Mr. Freddie Jones
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Freddie Jones, husband to Mrs. Betty Jones, entered into rest Monday, August 5th in Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center, downtown.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road, with Reverend Clyde Hill, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Viewing will be Monday from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019