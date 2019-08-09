Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1260 Wrightsboro Road
Freddie Jones Obituary
Mr. Freddie Jones
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Freddie Jones, husband to Mrs. Betty Jones, entered into rest Monday, August 5th in Charlie Norwood V.A. Medical Center, downtown.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road, with Reverend Clyde Hill, officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Viewing will be Monday from 2 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
