Freddie Lee Adams
Augusta, GA—Freddie Lee Adams departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Doctors Hospital Burn Center. He was born September 25, 1947 to the late James Willie Adams and Queenie Mae Adams. He was a graduate of the 1st graduating Class of T. W. Josey High School in 1966. After graduating, he worked for Mickelson and Robinson Pharmacy, Harry's Upholstery, Howard's
Upholstery, Century 21 as a licensed Realtor, Rexall Drugs and Barney's Pharmacy.
He leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Frederick Adams, Troy Adams; three daughters; Tarra (Tony) Green, Tammy (Stacy) Thomas, Tracy Adams; four brothers, Willie Adams, Melvin (Mona) Adams, Carl Middleton, Gary Middleton; two sisters, Priscilla Godbee, Eva Morris, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Walker Memorial Park. Visitation will start today at 2:00 p.m. at Smith-Peoples Funeral Home and family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020