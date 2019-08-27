|
|
Freddie Lee Busch
Hampton, GA—Mr. Freddie Lee Busch, age 69, of 673 Sedona Loop passed away Saturday, February 24, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Friendly Church of God In Christ, (Viewing from 10 AM-11AM), 1115 Carrie Street, Augusta, GA 30901 with Pastor Willie J. Boyd officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashley Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 323 Ashley Grove Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Formerly of Aiken, Freddie was a 1968 graduate of Martha Schofield High School and was a member of Ashley Grove Baptist Church. After twenty-four years of service, he retired as Master Sargeant from the US Army where he received numerous awards.
Cherishing many memories: his loving wife, Lisa Busch; two sons, Lamount Busch (Anne), Aiken, SC, Joachen Busch (Nicole), Augusta, GA; four daughters, Danielle Busch, Aiken, SC, Adrienne Thomas (Kenneth Lamar), Hinesville, GA, La'Nae Scott, Hampton, GA, Serena Evans (Walter), Augusta, GA; nine grandchildren, Javon, Jayden, Roland, Carmen, Tab, Jade, Lamont Jr., Shatera, and Kiara; two great grandsons, Keyden and Mikkel; a niece and nephew that he raised, Jamilah and Jamarcus; one sister, Delores Mitchell, Hephzibah, GA; three brothers, Curtis Busch (Evadne), Jamaica, NY, Johnnie Busch (Cheryl ), Atlanta, GA, Charles Busch (Maryann), Snellville, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6-7 PM.
Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801 Friday from 3-8 PM.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/28/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019