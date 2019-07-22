Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Frederica L. Jones

Frederica L. Jones Obituary
Frederica L. Jones
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Frederica L. Jones, daughter of Freddie L. Jones and Willie Mae Jones, entered into rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Other survivors includes her sister, Courtney Rollins; brothers, Jovan (Ebony) Jones, James Kelly and a host of other relatives and loving friends
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Historic First Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2040 Ebenezer Dr., with Pastor Moses Anderson, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be Friday (today) from 4 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/19/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 19, 2019
