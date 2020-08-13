1/1
Frederick McKinney
1939 - 2020
Mr. Frederick McKinney
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Frederick McKinney, husband of the late Mary Collins McKinney, entered into rest Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in A.U. Medical Ctr.
He is survived by daughters Marla McKinney & Shirley McKinney-Peterson, four grandchildren, two great-grand children; brother, Leroy McKinney, a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta. Mask required for service and viewing.
Mr. McKinney may be viewed Friday, August 14, from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/14/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
AUG
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
