Mr. Frederick McKinneyAugusta, Ga—Mr. Frederick McKinney, husband of the late Mary Collins McKinney, entered into rest Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in A.U. Medical Ctr.He is survived by daughters Marla McKinney & Shirley McKinney-Peterson, four grandchildren, two great-grand children; brother, Leroy McKinney, a host of other family and friends.Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta. Mask required for service and viewing.Mr. McKinney may be viewed Friday, August 14, from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858.Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 08/14/2020