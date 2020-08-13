Mr. Frederick McKinney
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Frederick McKinney, husband of the late Mary Collins McKinney, entered into rest Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in A.U. Medical Ctr.
He is survived by daughters Marla McKinney & Shirley McKinney-Peterson, four grandchildren, two great-grand children; brother, Leroy McKinney, a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta. Mask required for service and viewing.
Mr. McKinney may be viewed Friday, August 14, from 4 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858.
