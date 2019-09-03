Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Frederick R. "Ronnie" Greene

Frederick R. "Ronnie" Greene Obituary
Mr. Frederick R. "Ronnie" Greene
Augusta, GA—Graveside Services for Mr. Frederick R. "Ronnie" Greene, 65, who entered into rest September 1, 2019, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in Westover Memorial Park. Dr. E. Finley Limehouse officiating.
Mr. Greene was a native and resident of Augusta and a former resident of Beech Island. He was a retired Division Superintendent with the Graniteville Company and a Baptist. Mr. Greene was predeceased by his son, Ronald F. Greene.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Glenda Seales Greene; a niece, Jerrie O. Sparling, Warrenville; a nephew, Gerald O'Banion, Aiken.
The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
