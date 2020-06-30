Frederick Walter "Fred" Heider
Barnwell, SC—Frederick Walter "Fred" Heider, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Augusta, GA.
Fred was born in For. Oglethorpe, GA on October 9, 1943. He was the son of the late Edward George and Martha Cox Heider. He was a US NAVY veteran that served on the U.S.S. Springfield during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked with Wackenhut at the Savannah River Site and was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in North Augusta, SC.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery by the airport, with Pastor Phillip Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening at Mole Funeral Home in Barnwell from 6:00PM until 8:00PM.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Annette G. Heider of Barnwell, son, Russell (Tonya) Heider of Bonneau, SC, daughters, Angela (Todd) Gantt of Barnwell and Valerie (Jason) Watts of Fayette, AL, sister, Martha Heider Womack of Barnwell, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was predeceased his twin brother, Edward Lewis Heider.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 1, 2020
The Augusta Chronicle - July 1, 2020
