Fredrick "Ricky" Smith Wilkes, Sr.
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Fredrick "Ricky" Smith Wilkes, Sr., 76, after a brief illness.
Mr. Wilkes was raised in Dublin, GA but had resided in Martinez since 1970. He was the son of the late Willie D Wilkes and Mary Arnold Wilkes. Ricky graduated from Dublin High School in 1962 and then served in the US Navy from 1962 until 1966. Following the Navy, he went to work for Georgia Power Company retiring in 2002 after 36 years. Mr. Wilkes was a member of Fleming Lodge 718 from 1969 until 2016, and Clarence H. Cohen Daytime Lodge 749 from 2017 until present.
Mr. Wilkes is survived by his wife of 55 years: Shirley Miller Wilkes; four sons: Gary Baum Wilkes, Fredrick Smith Wilkes, Jr., William David Wilkes and wife Tanya and Jody Arnold Wilkes; two granddaughters: Brianna Wilkes Doyle and husband Alex, and Amanda Renee? Wilkes; great-grandson: Silvano Don Sanchez; two sisters: Ann Dee Templeton, Zee Wilkes Hildreth and husband Bill; a brother: Laurie David Wilkes and wife Cindy; sisters-in-law: Lynn Miller Blackstock and husband Earl, Kathy Miller Oliver and Jinnie Hess Sapp and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who will always remember him and what a great man he was.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Georgia, 455 Abernathy Rd., NE, Suite 210, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
