G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
at the residence
20 Boggy Branch Rd
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Richland Ave
Aiken, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Richland Ave
Aiken, SC
Freeman Harrison Sr. Obituary
Mr. Freeman Harrison Sr
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Freeman Harrison Sr, 67, of Green St, entered into rest November 27, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be 1pm Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Friendship Baptist Church, Richland Ave, Aiken with Rev. TC Edwards officiating. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery. The remains will lie in state in the church from 12noon until the hour of service. The family will assemble at the residence, 20 Boggy Branch Rd at 12 noon. Family and friends may call the residence at 20 Boggy Branch Rd or after 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. Survivors include his daughter, Angela (David) Kimble; two sons, Freeman J. Jordan & Lamont Watson; two sisters, Ida Mae Bryant & Mae Ella (Sammie) Roundtree; four brothers, Leonard (Girtdell) Harrison, Booker T. Harrison, Earnest Harrison, & Steve (Sheliah) Harrison; 6 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
