|
|
Mr. Freeman Harrison Sr
Augusta, Ga—Mr. Freeman Harrison Sr, 67, of Green St, entered into rest November 27, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be 1pm Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Friendship Baptist Church, Richland Ave, Aiken with Rev. TC Edwards officiating. Interment will be in Southlawn Cemetery. The remains will lie in state in the church from 12noon until the hour of service. The family will assemble at the residence, 20 Boggy Branch Rd at 12 noon. Family and friends may call the residence at 20 Boggy Branch Rd or after 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. Survivors include his daughter, Angela (David) Kimble; two sons, Freeman J. Jordan & Lamont Watson; two sisters, Ida Mae Bryant & Mae Ella (Sammie) Roundtree; four brothers, Leonard (Girtdell) Harrison, Booker T. Harrison, Earnest Harrison, & Steve (Sheliah) Harrison; 6 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019