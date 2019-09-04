|
|
Fresricus Mathis
Wrens, Georgia—Celebration of Life service for Mr. Fresricus Damon Mathis, aka "Fred" age 33,Wrens will be held on Saturday, September 7,2019 at 1:00 pm at Waysgrove Baptist Church, Wrens with Rev. Jimmy McCullough III,pastor, presider and Rev. Thomas Berry, Sr.eulogist. Interment: church cemetery. Funeral procession will leave the residence of his grandmother, Dollie Mae Rowland, 602 E Walker St., Wrens, at 12:30 pm. Freeman Funeral Home, 402 Curtis St.,Wrens,GA# 706-547-6934
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019