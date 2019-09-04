Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freeman Funeral Home
402 Curtis Street
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-6934
Resources
More Obituaries for Fresricus Mathis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fresricus Mathis


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fresricus Mathis Obituary
Fresricus Mathis
Wrens, Georgia—Celebration of Life service for Mr. Fresricus Damon Mathis, aka "Fred" age 33,Wrens will be held on Saturday, September 7,2019 at 1:00 pm at Waysgrove Baptist Church, Wrens with Rev. Jimmy McCullough III,pastor, presider and Rev. Thomas Berry, Sr.eulogist. Interment: church cemetery. Funeral procession will leave the residence of his grandmother, Dollie Mae Rowland, 602 E Walker St., Wrens, at 12:30 pm. Freeman Funeral Home, 402 Curtis St.,Wrens,GA# 706-547-6934
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fresricus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now