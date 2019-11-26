|
Mrs. Gail R. Womble
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Gail Reardon Womble, 74, who entered into rest November 25, 2019, will be conducted Saturday at 12 noon from the North Augusta Southern Methodist Church with Rev. Stephen Jones officiating. Interment in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 until 7.
Gail was born October 7, 1945 in Sumter, S.C., and was the daughter of the late D. C. Reardon and Kate M. Blackmon. She was active in the Girl Scouts for many years and was selected to participate in a National Jamboree. Gail attended Columbia College, Lees-McRae College, and graduated from the Laboratory Technician Program at Orangeburg Regional Hospital. She worked as a lab technician for three years before becoming a homemaker, and later worked at Marketplace Antiques. She was an active member of North Augusta Southern Methodist Church and served as pianist for many years until she retired in 2014. Gail was an accomplished seamstress who made many special items for her family during her lifetime. She was also an excellent cook and enjoyed baking treats and sharing them with others.
Gail was preceded in death by her son, Herbert Brooke "Herbie" Womble; father, D.C. Reardon; mother and second father, Mr. and Mrs. Harry W. Blackmon.
Gail is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Herbert Brooke "Herb" Womble; daughter Vivian Kate "Vicki" Strickland and husband, Jeff; grandsons, Jacob and Mathew Strickland; sister, Carol Anne Reardon; brother, Dr. Harry Wilson Blackmon Jr and his wife, Jane; niece, Jean Marie De Barros and husband, Alex, and their children Lucas and Lily; and nephew, David W . Blackmon.
Pallbearers will be Bob Brown, Tracey Freeman, David Hattaway, Bobby Holly, Tom Smith and Carl L. Womble; Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Gillam and Jeff Shumaker.
Memorials may be made to Hilton Head Heroes, 1 Spanish Moss Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, for children with terminal or devastating illnesses or to North Augusta Southern Methodist Church, 615 W Martintown Road, North Augusta, SC 29841.
