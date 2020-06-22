Gailey Richard Ford
Mr. Gailey Richard Ford
Augusta, GA—Mr. Gailey Richard Ford entered into rest on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Augusta, GA at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Survivors are his wife Gracie Ford, children Clara Wright, Terri (Gerald) Filmore, Jackie (Carolyn) Hayes and James (Mary Hayes; 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 12 to 5 pm on Wednesday, June 24, at the funeral home with social distancing enforced.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
