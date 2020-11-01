1/1
Dr. Gary A. Waugh
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Gary A. Waugh
Modoc, SC—Funeral Services for Dr. Gary A. Waugh, 75, who entered into rest October 31, 2020 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Curtis Baptist Church. Pastor Tom Lowry officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 10 until 3. The family will not be present during calling hours. Mask are required and social distancing will be practiced at all events.
Dr. Waugh was a native of West Virginia, having made Augusta, North Augusta and Modoc his home for the past 40 years. He was a 1966 graduate of West Virginia University, earned a master's degree at Virginia Tech and DMD from the Medical College of Georgia where he was an honor graduate. Dr. Waugh practiced dentistry in North Augusta for 40 years. He was a US Air Force Veteran, graduate of the US Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training School and served 13 years in active and reserve duty, separating with the rank of Major.
Dr. Waugh loved his family, dentistry, playing golf, flying and working on his farm in Trenton. He was a member of the Augusta Golf Association and former member of the Daniel Field Airport Commission. Dr. Waugh was preceded in death by a grandchild, Sydney Waugh.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joyce Gerrard Waugh; two sons, Jeffrey A. (Lisa) Waugh, Peachtree City, GA and Gregory A. (Julie) Waugh, North Augusta, SC; two sisters, Nancy (Ron) Davidson, Buckhannon, WV and Percilla (Gary) Bailey, Eleanor, WV; six grandchildren, Gregory Waugh, Jr., Amanda Waugh, Andrew Waugh, Addison Waugh, Kaitlyn Waugh and Emily Waugh; a great grandchild, Lillian Waugh.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Augusta Golf Association. Active Pallbearers will be Dick Shearouse, Buzzy Johnson, Barry Edwards, Pete Caye, Burt Wells and Charlie Edison.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/2/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved