Dr. Gary A. Waugh
Modoc, SC—Funeral Services for Dr. Gary A. Waugh, 75, who entered into rest October 31, 2020 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Curtis Baptist Church. Pastor Tom Lowry officiating. Interment will be private. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 10 until 3. The family will not be present during calling hours. Mask are required and social distancing will be practiced at all events.
Dr. Waugh was a native of West Virginia, having made Augusta, North Augusta and Modoc his home for the past 40 years. He was a 1966 graduate of West Virginia University, earned a master's degree at Virginia Tech and DMD from the Medical College of Georgia where he was an honor graduate. Dr. Waugh practiced dentistry in North Augusta for 40 years. He was a US Air Force Veteran, graduate of the US Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training School and served 13 years in active and reserve duty, separating with the rank of Major.
Dr. Waugh loved his family, dentistry, playing golf, flying and working on his farm in Trenton. He was a member of the Augusta Golf Association and former member of the Daniel Field Airport Commission. Dr. Waugh was preceded in death by a grandchild, Sydney Waugh.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joyce Gerrard Waugh; two sons, Jeffrey A. (Lisa) Waugh, Peachtree City, GA and Gregory A. (Julie) Waugh, North Augusta, SC; two sisters, Nancy (Ron) Davidson, Buckhannon, WV and Percilla (Gary) Bailey, Eleanor, WV; six grandchildren, Gregory Waugh, Jr., Amanda Waugh, Andrew Waugh, Addison Waugh, Kaitlyn Waugh and Emily Waugh; a great grandchild, Lillian Waugh.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Augusta Golf Association. Active Pallbearers will be Dick Shearouse, Buzzy Johnson, Barry Edwards, Pete Caye, Burt Wells and Charlie Edison.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/2/2020