Gary Andrew Atkinson
Martinez, Georgia—Gary Andrew Atkinson, 73, entered into rest June 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on September 6, 1946 in Waynesboro, Georgia, and lived most of his life in Martinez. He worked in Shipping and Receiving at Augusta Services where he retired.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Burke Memorial Gardens wit Reverend Dwaine Hooven officiating.
He is survived by his beloved friend and partner of 30 years Foncile Powell, nieces Terra Moore, Jennifer Emory and Jacquelyn Lee, numerous cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Mary Griener, brother Jimmy Day.
A special thanks to Augusta Oncology and CPC of Evans for their care.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/24/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.