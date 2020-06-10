Gary C. Smith Sr.
Martinez, GA—Mr. Gary C. Smith Sr, beloved husband of 57 years to Carol Martin Smith, entered into rest on June 5, 2020. A private memorial service will be held for family with Dr. Skip Meyers of North Augusta, SC officiating. Mr. Smith was born on February 4, 1939 in Warren County, GA, to the late Harvey C. and Esther D. Smith. Mr. Smith resided for 48 years in Martinez and had served in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. Mr. Smith had retired from International Paper as a maintenance mechanic and after retirement owned and operated Blue Ox Land Improvement Co. He loved to travel across the United States especially the Rocky Mountains. As his children became interested in sports he coached Little League Baseball and youth football. He loved and supported all of the activities that his grandchildren participated in from T-Ball, ROTC, to dramas and plays and even motocross racing. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons fan.
Mr. Smith accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 79, and was anxious to tell all that he came in contact with that he had "gotten right with God." The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, and the staff of the Spinal Cord Unit at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital for their care of Mr. Gary.
In additon to his parents Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law Leroy and Willie Maude Martin. In addition to his wife Mr. Smith is survived by his children Carmen (Gene) Taylor, Calvin (Karen) Smith, Al (Tammy) Smith, grandchildren Ryan, Emily (Jordan), Amber, Davis, and Brad, his sister Marcia (Kenneth) Banks, and his special friends Bill and Huddy Hatcher, and Eddie and Ginny Peoples. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Spinal Cord Unit at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital, 950 15th St. Augusta, GA 30901. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez, GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
