Mr. Gary Carl Feenstra
North Augusta, SC—A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Gary C. Feenstra, 75, who entered into rest August 22, 2019, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church with Veterans Honors. Rev. Nancee Cekuta officiating. At Mr. Feenstra's request, the U. S. Navy will render a Committal Burial at Sea Ceremony at a later date.
Mr. Feenstra was truly the heart of his family and will be sorely missed beyond measure. He was an avid car enthusiast, not only restoring them, but building them from the ground up with pride. He extended that pride through being an active member of the Road Runners Car Club and was one of the original founders of the CSRA Road Angels. Not only was he an unwavering protector of his family he was also a protector of our country. Mr. Feenstra served in the U. S. Navy proudly, ultimately choosing family life over military life. He retired from the Savannah River Nuclear Site, while working for Bechtel, improving others' lives. He took that one step further by volunteering through United Way, ensuring that he was a light in everyone's life that he touched. Mr. Feenstra was a member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church and the Augusta Elks Club. He was truly a one of a kind man, who was loved and respected by all and was committed to making a difference. May God bless and look over him as he looked over the people in his life.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce, two daughters Sharon (Robin) and Kaitlyn, and two sons Gary and Scott (Paula), his sister Carol Mellor, four grandchildren Kathleen, Justin, Kevin and Shayne, and two great grandchildren Ronin and Warren.
The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019