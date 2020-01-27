Home

Gary Curtis Johnson


1945 - 2020
Newberry, SC—Gary Curtis Johnson, 74, of Vincent Place Dr., Newberry, SC entered into rest Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Edgefield, SC. with burial in church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM before the service at the church.
Mr. Johnson was a native of Edgefield and was the son of the late Curtis and Catherine Johnson. He served in the Army National Guard and spent his career working in the insurance business.
Survivors include his children, Craig Johnson (Terri), Keith Johnson (Kathy), and Ben Johnson (Shannon); brother, Larry Johnson (Joan); aunt, Louise Gibson; grandchildren, Blake Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Isabella Johnson, Trevan Heichel, Breanna Johnson, McKenzie Johnson, Ava Johnson, Maelyn Johnson, and Maggie Johnson; nephew, Brian Johnson, and niece, Michele Johnson and great nephews, Spencer, Reagan, Garrett, and Cody.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/28/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020
