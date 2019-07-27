The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Augusta
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Augusta
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Eller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Eller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Eller Obituary
Gary Eller
Martinez, GA—Alvin Gary Eller, 63, passed away on July 25, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta. He was the husband of Cynthia Perdue Eller. They shared 36 years of marriage together.
Born in Elberton, GA, he was the son of the late Audrey Gibby and Alvin Bennett Eller. He attended Thomson High School and graduated from Shorter College with a degree in Biology. He was a research scientist in childhood diseases while working at the Medical College of Georgia and had his name on many of their research documents. He went on to work at NutraSweet as a fermentation scientist for 27 years and then to Elanco for 6 years. His most recent position was Senior Manager of Fermentation Science at Manus Bio, Inc.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta where he chaired the Sound and Lighting Ministry for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; son: David (Meghan) Eller; son: Stephen Eller; daughter: Christen Eller; granddaughter: Ellis Mae Eller.
A memorial service will he held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Will Dyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the rotunda. Contributions may be made to the TV/PA or Music Ministries at First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way Extension, Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 28, 2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now