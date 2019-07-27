|
Gary Eller
Martinez, GA—Alvin Gary Eller, 63, passed away on July 25, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta. He was the husband of Cynthia Perdue Eller. They shared 36 years of marriage together.
Born in Elberton, GA, he was the son of the late Audrey Gibby and Alvin Bennett Eller. He attended Thomson High School and graduated from Shorter College with a degree in Biology. He was a research scientist in childhood diseases while working at the Medical College of Georgia and had his name on many of their research documents. He went on to work at NutraSweet as a fermentation scientist for 27 years and then to Elanco for 6 years. His most recent position was Senior Manager of Fermentation Science at Manus Bio, Inc.
He was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta where he chaired the Sound and Lighting Ministry for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; son: David (Meghan) Eller; son: Stephen Eller; daughter: Christen Eller; granddaughter: Ellis Mae Eller.
A memorial service will he held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Augusta with Dr. Will Dyer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the rotunda. Contributions may be made to the TV/PA or Music Ministries at First Baptist Church, 3500 Walton Way Extension, Augusta, GA 30909.
